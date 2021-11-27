COVID-19: India Logs 8,318 New Cases, 465 Deaths In Last 24 Hrs As Omicron Raises Concerns

In the last 24 hours, India has reported 8,318 new COVID-19 cases, 10,967 recoveries, and 465 deaths, according to data provided by the Union Health Ministry. The overall number of COVID cases in India is 3,45,63,749. With today's figures, the number of active cases has risen to 1,07,019, the lowest in 541 days.

"Active cases account for fewer than 1% of total cases, with 0.31% currently being the lowest since March 2020," the Health Ministry noted, adding, "The daily positivity rate is 0.86%, which is less than 2% over the last 54 days, and the weekly positivity rate is 0.88%, which is less than 1% for the past 13 days."

In the last 24 hours, there were 10,967 discharges, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,39,88,797. The recovery rate is now at 98.34%, the highest level since March 2020. Meanwhile, 465 COVID-related deaths were reported in the same time period, bringing the total death toll to 4,67,933. So far, 121.06 crore vaccination doses have been distributed across the country. Till November 25, a total of 426,210,849 citizens had been fully vaccinated and 776,515,911 had received their first dose.

PM Modi meets senior officials to discuss country's COVID-19 situation

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a meeting with senior government officials to discuss COVID-19 and vaccination in the country. Today's (November 27) meeting started at 10:30 am. The conference takes place at a time when a new COVID-19 strain, B.1.1.529 (Omicron), has sent shivers around the world.

In the wake of concerns raised over the new COVID strain discovered in South Africa, India described the situation with 'Omicron' as a "developing narrative." In response to a question regarding the new strain, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said he has "no immediate knowledge" on the next steps to take, adding that "it is an issue more for our health authorities."

(With inputs from ANI/PTI, Image: PTI)