COVID-19: India Logs 8,774 New Cases, 621 Deaths & 9,481 Recoveries In Past 24 Hours

As per the Union ministry of health and family welfare, India's total caseload of COVID-19 infections had declined to 1,05,691 on Saturday, the lowest in 543 days. A total of 8,774 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. In the previous 24 hours, 621 individuals succumbed to the virus while 9,481 patients recuperated from COVID-19, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 3,39,98,278 and the gross death toll has climbed to 4,68,554. The first death from the Coronavirus was recorded in India in March 2020.

The active caseload accounts for less than 1% of total COVID-19 patients at 0.31%, the lowest since March 2020. For the last 48 days, the daily positivity rate has been less than 2%. Furthermore, the weekly positive rate, which is 0.80%, is less than nearly 2% of the last 55 days.

The undulating figures on the graph amid fears of the spread of the latest COVID-19 strain 'Omicron' compelled authorities to brace up and issue fresh guidelines. Raising concerns, two Indian nationals returning from South Africa have tested positive for the Delta variant of COVID at the Kempegowda International Airport.

India's COVID count had topped 20 lakh on 7 August 2020, with 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. Last year, it reached 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and one crore on December 19.

India's COVID vaccination status

The Nationwide Vaccination Drive has so far resulted in the administration of about 121.94 crore vaccine doses. According to the Ministry, a total of 1219471 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, out of which 82,86,058 were jabbed in the past 24 hours.

The nationwide vaccination push began on January 16, with healthcare workers (HCWs) being the first to be immunised. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) began on February 2. The next phase of COVID immunisation began on March 1 for people over the age of 60, as well as those aged 45 and up who have certain co-morbid disorders. Starting April 1, the Centre had mandated vaccination for all people over the age of 45. The Centre then decided to liberalise its vaccination campaign, allowing anybody over the age of 18 to be immunised against SARS-CoV-2 beginning May 1.