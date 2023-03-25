Covid-19: India Logs Highest Case Count In 146 Days; Here's List Of States With Most Cases

India logged a single-day rise of 1,590 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest in 146 days, and the number of active cases of the viral disease rose to 8601, with states such as Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu witnessing the most number of active cases separately.

States with most number of active COVID-19 cases

The state of Kerala has 2,186 active COVID-19 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 1,763 active cases. Gujarat is currently having 1,291 Coronavirus cases, and Karnataka and Tamil Nadu stand with 635 and 549 active cases.

There has also been a slight surge in the active COVID-19 cases in the national capital with 424 cases at present.

The death toll due to the infection went up to 5,30,824 with six more fatalities, three from Maharashtra and one each reported from Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand. The positivity rate was also recorded at 1.33 percent while the weekly positivity was found to be 1.23 percent.

With this, India's COVID-19 tally has rose to 4,47,02,257.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,41,62,832 and the case fatality rate has been reported at 1.19 percent.

Health Minister holds press conference on COVID-19 situation

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a press conference on the situation of COVID-19 in the country and said that the people need to be alert but not scared.

He said, "The new variant seen of COVID-19 is a mutated version of a variant already there in India. We need to be alert but not scared."

Further speaking about the vaccination in the country, he said, "There is enough vaccine available both through government and non-government organisations."