COVID-19: India Logs Lowest Number Of Cases In 543 Days, 236 Deaths Reported In 24 Hours

Marking the lowest in 543 days, India registered 7,579 fresh cases of COVID-19 while 236 patients succumbed to the infection. According to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, the country discharged a total of 12,202 persons in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recovery rate to roughly 98.32%, the highest since March 2020.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, the overall number of active COVID-19 cases in India has dropped to 1,13,584; the lowest in 536 days and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is 3,39,46,749. The total number of deaths in the country is now 4,65,662. The first death from the coronavirus was recorded in India in March 2020.

According to Ministry of Health data, the active caseload accounts for less than 0.33% of total COVID-19 patients, the lowest since March 2020. For the last 48 days, the daily positivity rate has been less than 2%. Furthermore, the weekly positive rate, which is 0.79%, is less than nearly 2% of the last 58 days.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 9,64,980 samples were tested for COVID-19 as of November 21. The weekly Positivity Rate at 0.93% remains less than 2% for the last 60 days now. The Daily Positivity rate was reported to be 0.79%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for the last 50 days and below 3% for 85 consecutive days now.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

By logging the administration of 71,92,154 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage climbed 117.63 crores (1,17,63,73,499) as per provisional reports until 7 am on November 23.

The break-up of the cumulative figure include:

1,03,82,453 -1st dose of health care workers

94,16,703 - 2nd dose of health care workers

44,47,84,652- 1st dose within age group 18-44 years & 19,51,54,643 of 2nd dose

18,13,05,008- 1st dose within age Group 45-59 years & 11,22,23,224 of 2nd dose

11,35,48,772- 1st dose over 60 years and 7,48,41,538 of 2nd doses to people aged above 60.

The Nationwide Vaccination Drive has so far resulted in the administration of about 116.50 crore vaccine doses. The nationwide vaccination push began on January 16, with healthcare workers (HCWs) being the first to be immunised. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) began on February 2. The next phase of COVID immunisation began on March 1 for persons over the age of 60, as well as those aged 45 and up who have certain co-morbid disorders. Starting April 1, the Centre had mandated vaccination for all people over the age of 45. The Centre then decided to liberalise its vaccination campaign, allowing anybody over the age of 18 to be immunized against SARS-CoV-2 beginning May 1.