COVID-19: India Opposes 'discriminatory' Vaccine Passport, Calls For Coordination Of WHO

Union health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Friday expressed India's strong opposition to vaccine passports by comparing the difference in drive of developed and developing countries. Considering vaccine coverage with population percentage in developing countries which is low compared to developed countries, the health minister highlighted that passport facility would be 'highly discriminatory and disadvantageous' for India. The minister was speaking at a G7 plus ministerial virtual session.

The Health Minister further added that the same should be implemented with 'overarching coordination of WHO'.

"India would suggest that the same should be implemented duly taking into consideration emerging evidence on ethicacy of vaccines and under the overarching coordination of WHO duly attending to the anomaly of access and affordability as it exist today," marked health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

Speaking at G7 Summit

Dr. Harsh Vardhan also expressed his gratitude for having an opportunity to speak on the session amidst the presence of counterparts from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

With India invited as guest nation for this year's G7, had the privilege to address its Health Ministers Meeting via VC today.



Expressed India's support for G7 initiative of One Health Intelligence Research Hub to tackle present & future multifaceted health threats.

The health minister's address also included topics of SDG mantra, 'Leave No One Behind', India's support for reforms at WHO and future preparedness with proposed pandemic treaty. The Health Minister also observed India's vaccine production capacity and maintained that nation 'holds rich expertise' and it 'is well suited to help the world augment capacity & supply'.

UK Vaccine Passport

UK had earlier decided to provide people travelling abroad from England with passport that specified vaccination details. The country had planned to avail the same with use of NHS app to show they've had the COVID vaccine. In fact, protests had erupted in London opposing the passport facility. Thousands of protestors had gathered to oppose the potential introduction of vaccine passports by holding up banners and placards of 'No Vax passport,' 'no to vaccine passports,' 'leave those kids alone' and 'stay human'. Recently, there have been reports that the country might take back the orders.

Kerala government to provide vaccine certificates with passport numbers

In India, Kerala Government has decided to issue Covid-19 vaccination certificates with passport numbers. The certificates will be issued by district medical officers as several countries have mandated vaccination certificates with passport numbers to control the virus spread.