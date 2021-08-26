COVID-19: India Provides Sri Lanka With 100 Tonnes Of Medical Oxygen

India sent another 100 tonnes of medical oxygen to Sri Lanka to aid the island nation's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, August 25. With this, in less than a week, New Delhi provided 280 tonnes of oxygen to Sri Lanka. More oxygen will be delivered to Sri Lanka in the coming days and weeks, according to the Indian high commission.

And the supply continues!!! With the arrival of 100 tons of Oxygen from #Haldia today, a total of 280 tons came from #India to #SriLanka within one week. More expected in the days and weeks ahead. @MFA_SriLanka pic.twitter.com/zBpr86jQer — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) August 25, 2021

"And the supply continues!!! With the arrival of 100 tons of Oxygen from #Haldia today, a total of 280 tons came from #India to #SriLanka within one week. More expected in the days and weeks ahead," tweeted the Indian High Commission.

Shakti, an Indian naval vessel, arrived in Colombo on Sunday with 100 tonnes of oxygen from Visakhapatnam. The Indian Navy Ship Shakti arrived in Sri Lanka with good wishes and goodwill from the people of India, according to the Indian High Commission in Colombo.

"Fully loaded with wishes and goodwill from the people of #India to the people of #SriLanka, Indian Naval Vessel Shakti reaches #colombo with 100 tonnes of Oxygen from #Vizag. More oxygen consignments scheduled from #India !!!," tweeted the High Commission of India in Colombo.

India's aid to Sri Lanka during the pandemic has been varied and tailored to the country's specific needs. In April-May 2020, almost 26 tonnes of critical medical supplies were donated. In July 2020, a USD 400 million currency swap was made available.

Infections are on the rise in Sri Lanka at the moment. In an effort to stop the spread of the Coronavirus, the island government has declared a 10-day lockdown that will begin on Friday night. According to the Indian High Commission, the first consignment of vaccinations supplied by India in January 2021 allowed Sri Lanka to start their vaccination programme ahead of schedule. The mortality toll has surpassed 7,000, with about 200 people killed, said health officials on Sunday. According to officials, the demand for oxygen has increased by 30% to cope with the significant increase in the number of new patients.

Picture Credit: @INDIANSL-Twitter