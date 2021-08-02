COVID-19: India Reaches Milestone Vaccination Mark; 87.8 Lakh Jabs Administered On July 31

In a major milestone pertaining to India's COVID vaccination drive, the country has administered a record 87.8 lakh doses on July 31. The new record has contributed to the target of 13.5 crores of COVID-19 vaccines that were administered in the month of July. Overall, India's vaccination coverage has exceeded 47.22 crores. In addition, 10.2 crore people are fully vaccinated, as per the Ministry of Health.

India administers 87.8 lakh doses on July 31

Earlier, NITI Aayog member VK Paul had stated that India was eyeing a vaccination target of 1 crore every day by mid-August. The latest milestone thereby indicates that India is nearing its daily vaccination target. Here's the Health Ministry's data regarding the COVID-19 vaccination.

COVID-19 in India

India recorded 40,134 fresh COVID-19 infections, pushing its virus tally to 3,16,95,958, while the number of active cases registered an increase for the sixth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. In addition, the death toll surged to 4,24,773 with 422 daily fatalities. Currently, the number of active coronavirus cases has increased to 4,13,718 and comprises 1.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.35 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

An increase of 2,766 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Also, 14,28,984 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 46,96,45,494, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.81 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.37 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,08,57,467, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated. Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 47.22 crore under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.