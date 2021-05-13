COVID-19: India Receives 10,000 Rapid Test Kits From S.Korea; 3 Special Flights To Arrive

In order to help India counter the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Republic of Korea has sent 10,000 rapid testing kits and will be sending more emergency medical support. Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi highlighted the continuous cooperation with the Republic of Korea and welcomed the shipment of 10,000 rapid testing kits that arrived in the country on Thursday evening. Several other countries have extended support to India by sending oxygen cylinders, oxygen tanks, medicines, PPE kits, and raw materials for the manufacturing of vaccines.

Carrying 10,000 rapid testing kits, the first flight just landed at the airport at 16:30 hrs (4:30 pm). For further distribution to hospitals and healthcare centres in the country, these medical supplies will be donated to the Indian Red Cross Society.

Three more special flights

Three more special flights, containing 100 portable oxygen concentrators, 10 ventilators, 100 negative pressure carriers, and 10,000 antigen detection kits (for 250,000 tests) will be arriving at New Delhi's IGI Airport in the coming days.

India Thanks S.Korea For 200 Oxygen Concentrators

South Korea on Wednesday assisted the nation with medical equipment including 200 oxygen concentrators in the fight against COVID-19. The official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi informed about the consignment that arrived. Bagchi further tweeted appreciating the help received. He also wrote about the cooperation between India and the Republic of Korea.

Global support for India

As India fights against COVID, global support poured in to support the country in its medical crisis. Nearly 40 countries have announced their assistance.

The UK provided India with 495 oxygen concentrators that can extract oxygen from the air when hospital oxygen systems have run out, as well as 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators in its first shipment. More such help is expected in the future.

The US has announced to provide India with the raw materials needed to produce vaccines. Moreover, medical equipment and protective gear will also be sent to India.

Israel has announced to send a team of experts to help the country tackle the second wave of Covid-19.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas informed that the country has prepared to help India with oxygen and medical aid.

The European Commission has activated its EU Civil Protection Mechanism to send oxygen and medicine to India.

COVID Cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,62,727 new COVID-19 cases, 3,52,181 discharges and 4,120 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases: 2,37,03,665

Total discharges: 1,97,34,823

Death toll: 2,58,317

Active cases: 37,10,525

Total vaccination: 17,72,14,256

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: ANI)