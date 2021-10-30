COVID-19: India Records 14,313 New Cases, 549 Fatalities In Last 24 Hours

For the second day in a row, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has dropped below 15,000. In the last 24 hours, India registered 14,313 new coronavirus cases, 13,543 recoveries, and 549 fatalities, according to the latest figures provided by the Health Ministry.

Active cases in the country stood at 1,61,555. Active cases make up less than 1% of total cases, which currently stands at 0.47%. It's the lowest since March 2020. The total number of recoveries is 3,36,41,175 and the recovery rate is 98.19%. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed that a total of 11,76,850 COVID-19 tests were performed on Friday. So far, a total of 60,70,62,619 tests have been performed.

COVID-19 cases in India

Kerala accounts for more than half of the overall number of COVID-19 cases in India. The number of cases in the southern state had been declining, but there has been a slight increase on Saturday. According to the Kerala government's COVID-19 bulletin, there were 7,722 new coronavirus infections and 471 related deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 4,95,4063 and the death toll to 31,156. Yesterday, the state has registered almost 6,500 cases. After a brief spike on October 25, 2021, the number of cases began to decline.

According to the latest figures, 6,648 more persons recovered from the virus on Friday, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 48,43,576 and the number of active cases to 78,802. Thiruvananthapuram had the most cases among the 14 districts, with 1,087, followed by Ernakulam (1,047), Thrissur (847), and Kollam (805).

According to the state health bulletin, Maharashtra reported 1,338 new COVID cases on Thursday, including 36 deaths. Following the daily increase in cases, the total number of cases reached 66,09,292, with 1,40,170 deaths. There are now 18,465 active patients in the state, with 1,68,338 in-home quarantine and 908 in institutional isolation.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

COVID immunisation coverage in India has surpassed 105 million people. The first dose was given to 72.86 crore people, and the second dose was given to 32.50 crore people. According to mygov.in, the state of Uttar Pradesh has given out 12.92 crore coronavirus vaccine doses so far, the most in the country. Maharashtra has administered 9.72 crore doses, while West Bengal has given out 7.54 crore.

(With inputs from ANI/PTI, Image: PTI/Representative)