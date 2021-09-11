COVID-19: India Records 33,376 New Infections, Over 73 Crore Vaccine Doses Administered

India reported 33,376 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 33,208,330. India also saw 308 COVID related deaths, which was higher than the deaths recorded on Friday. As of Saturday, the total active COVID-19 cases in India stood at 391,516.

The weekly positivity rate in the country was 2.26% and has been below the 3% mark for the last 78 days. The daily positivity rate is currently 2.10 % and has been under 3% for the last 12 days. India had conducted 54.01 crore COVID-19 tests till Saturday. A total of 1,592,135 samples were tested on Friday.

COVID-19 in India: Over 73 crore vaccine doses administered

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed 73 crore on Saturday, according to data released by the Indian government. Of these, 6,527,175 doses were administered through 7,470,363 sessions in 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday.

'World's largest vaccination drive in full swing': Mansukh Mandaviya

Out of the total vaccine coverage, 10,363,329 health care workers received the primary dose and 8,570,340 received the second vaccine doses. A total of 18,335,452 battlefront workers have been administered the first dose and 13,910,387 have been given the second dose. In the 18-44 year age group, 293,435,121 first doses were administered and 41,103,253 second doses were administered. In the age bracket of 45-59 years, 142,096,089 people received the primary dose and 61,692,121 received the second dose. Among people aged above 60 years, 92,311,436 first vaccine doses were administered and 48,772,160 second doses were given.

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on COVID-19

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level review meeting on the COVID-19 situation and vaccination drive in India, the Prime Minister's Office informed. The meeting comes a week after Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the second wave of the pandemic in India is not over yet and highlighted that five districts were reporting a weekly COVID-19 positivity rate of over 10% and 30 districts were reporting a positivity rate of 5-10%.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP)