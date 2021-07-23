COVID-19: India Records 35,342 Fresh Cases; Vaccine Drive Crosses Landmark Milestone

As the world continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday informed that as many as 35,342 new Coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Informing that the COVID-19 positivity rate in India currently stands at 2.12 per cent, MoHFW informed that the positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for 32 consecutive days. The active cases constitute 1.30 per cent of total cases, the Health Ministry added.

Health Ministry's COVID-19 update

Stating that India's recovery rate currently stands at 97.36 per cent, the Ministry of Health said that the weekly positivity rate in the country remains below 5 per cent. It further informed that the current active COVID-19 cases in India constitute only 1.30 percent of the total cases.

India's COVID-19 vaccination tally

As far as the COVID-19 vaccination tally of the state is concerned, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday informed that the country has surpassed the landmark milestone of administering 42 crore vaccine doses. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination had commenced from 21st June

According to ICMR, 23,62,689 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 2,14,281 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 13,29,60,281 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and a total of 55,40,162 have received their second dose since, the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Three States namely Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 Crore Cumulative Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

#LargestVaccineDrive



➡️ India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage surpasses landmark milestone of 42 Cr.



➡️ More than 48.86 Lakh vaccine doses administered today till 7 pm.https://t.co/u7an2wukAD pic.twitter.com/AveLfpAI77 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) July 22, 2021

The Indian Council of Medical Research informed that the total number of Coronavirus samples tested up to July 22 is 45.29,39,545. Whereas the total number of COVID-19 samples tested on July 22 is 16,68,561.

COVID-19 cases in India

India has so far recorded over 3,12,93,062 positive cases, out of which, 3,04,68,079 have successfully recovered and 4,19,470 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 35,342 new cases, 38,740 fresh recoveries and 483 cases have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 4,05,513.

(Image: PTI, Pixabay)