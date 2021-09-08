COVID-19: India Records 37,875 New Cases, 369 Deaths In 24 Hours; 39,114 People Recover

With a 22% hike in COVID-19 cases, India has reported 37,875 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday taking the total tally to 3,30,96,718. Furthermore, 369 fatalities and 39,114 recoveries have been recorded in the last 24 hours, informed the Health Ministry through its official statement. India's active caseload also declined by 1,608 in the past 24 hours, bringing down the total active cases to 3,91,256.

Meanwhile, active cases account for around 1.18 per cent of the total cases. The recovery rate stands at 97.48 per cent whereas the weekly positivity rate is still below 5 per cent and stands at 2.49 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 75 days.

Vaccination in India

The Health Ministry on Tuesday also provided details on the vaccination drive in India and said that a total of 78,47,625 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours with a total of 70.75 vaccine doses administered to date. Further speaking on the vaccine doses provided to other states and UTs, it said that more than 70.31 crore vaccine doses were provided to States/UTs. Whereas over 5.64 crore doses are still available with States/UTs to be administered, more than 8 lakh doses are in pipeline.

Earlier, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday while sharing the landmark achievement of crossing 70 crore doses, appreciated the healthcare department and workers for their efforts in the vaccination drive.

COVID-19 cases in India

India has been witnessing a gradual fall in COVID-19 cases. However, the situation still remains on the radar of concern with the number of reporting from states like Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Kerala again recorded the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the country, followed by Maharashtra (3,898), Tamil Nadu (1,544), Mizoram (1,214), and Andhra Pradesh (1,178). With 25,772 fresh cases, Kerala alone constituted 68.04 per cent of the total number of COVID cases across the country.

Despite the grave situation, the Kerala government has recently withdrawn its night curfews and restrictions on Sundays to check the improvement in the spreading of the virus.

(Image Credits: PTI)