COVID-19: India Records 38,628 Fresh Cases And 617 Deaths; Kerala Continues To Lead

India has reported 38,628 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of active COVID-19 cases to 4,12,153 active cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday. The death count stands at 4,27,371 with 617 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the total COVID-19 infection toll is currently at 3,18,95,385.

The recovery rate remains the same at 97.37% with 40,017 patients who have recovered during the last 24 hours. At the same time, the weekly positivity rate still remains below 5% and currently stands at 2.39%.

Speaking on the nationwide vaccination drive, the Health Ministry took pride in sharing that the national vaccination drive initiated by the Indian government has crossed the milestone number of 50 crores. According to the latest update shared by the Health Ministry, "India’s Cumulative #COVID19 Vaccination Coverage achieves major landmark of 50 Cr (50,10,09,609). Nearly 50 Lakh vaccine doses administered in last 24 hours."

MoS Health Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar also lauded the central government on this achievement. She said, "It's a matter of pride that vaccination numbers crossed 50 cr mark. Through you (media) messages is being spread that vaccination is important in the fight against Corona. Govt has made continuous efforts to ensure that vaccines reach people."

The Health Ministry has further informed that more than 19.5 crore doses have been administered in the first 45 days of the World's Largest Free-For-All Vaccination Drive launched on June 21, 2021.

Talking about the coronavirus testing in India, more than 47.83 cr (47,83, 16, 964) COVID tests are conducted so far.

COVID-19 cases in India

India has been witnessing a dip in the number of COVID-19 cases except for some states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, and Punjab. Under the threat of a third wave of coronavirus, the rise in cases in these states has become a matter of concern for all. As a result, the states have already started imposing strict restrictions as instructed by the Union Government. Furthermore, preventive measures and strict protocols followed by lockdown and curfews are also being imposed in areas showing a high number of cases.

(Image Credits: PTI)