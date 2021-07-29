Last Updated:

COVID-19: India Records 43,509 Fresh Infections; Recovery Rate Stands At 97.38 Per Cent

As India continues to tackle with second wave of COVID-19, 43,509 Coronavirus cases were recorded with 97.38 % recovery rate in the last 24hrs.

As India continues to tackle its second wave of COVID-19, 43,509  Coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours in the country, the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The fresh COVID-19 cases took India's total COVID-19 tally to 3,15,28,114, while active cases registered an increase for the second consecutive day. In addition, the country's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 4,22,662 as a result of 640 fresh fatalities.

India COVID-19 update 

Active cases in India have increased to 4,03,840 which comprise  1.28 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.38 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. In addition, 4,404 new cases have been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The Health Ministry added that the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.38 per cent. Meanwhile, the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 has surged to 3,07,01,612 while case fatality rate remains at 1.34 per cent, the Health Ministry data added. 

India COVID-19 vaccination update 

The country's cumulative vaccination has crossed a landmark figure of 45.07 crore as the nationwide vaccination drive continues. As per the Health Ministry's data, 43.92 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. It added that so far more than 47.48 crore vaccines have been provided to the States and Union Territories while more than 2.88 crore doses remain with them. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

