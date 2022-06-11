COVID-19: India Records 8,329 Cases In Past 24 Hrs; Daily Positivity Rate Stands At 2.41%

India reported over 8,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed in an update. According to the Ministry, the number of total cases has risen to 4,32,13,435, while the count of active cases jumped to 40,370. There were 8,329 cases in the past 24 hours, which was 745 more than the previous day.

According to the Health Ministry, active coronavirus cases now account for 0.09% of total infections, with a countrywide COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.69%. The daily positivity rate was 2.41% and the weekly positivity rate stood at 1.75%.

Health Ministry urges states to closely monitor areas reporting new COVID cases

The Health Ministry is closely monitoring the COVID situation across the country, particularly in states like Maharastra, Delhi, Karnataka, and Kerala, which have recorded a rise in coronavirus cases in recent days. On Thursday, the Ministry also urged for the adoption of the Center's five-fold approach.

The Health Ministry has requested states to carefully adhere to COVID protocols and monitor clusters of new COVID cases in their jurisdictions. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan recently issued a letter to state employees in Maharastra, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. In his letter, he urged the states to ensure that adequate testing is provided and requested that infected patients' samples be sent for genetic sequencing.