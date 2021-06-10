COVID-19: India Records 94,052 Fresh Cases, Registers Highest Ever Deaths Within 24 Hours

On Thursday, June 10, India reported 94,052 new cases of Coronavirus disease, raising the overall number of cases to 2,91,83,121, said Union Health Ministry. According to numbers updated at 8 a.m., the country witnessed 6,148 deaths in the preceding 24 hours, the highest in a single day, as the Bihar government reconciled its actual death counts on Wednesday after a 20-day audit. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the virus has claimed the lives of 3,59,676 people in the country. India has 11,67,952 active infections as of Thursday, according to data from the health ministry, accounting for about 4.5 percent of all illnesses reported so far.

COVID-19 cases in India

1,51,367 persons have recovered from viral illness in the previous 24 hours, increasing the total number of recoveries in the country to 2,91,83,121. The daily positivity rate falls to 4.69 percent, falling below 10% for the 17th day in a row, while the weekly positivity rate is at 5.43 percent. The rate of recovery has risen to 94.77 percent. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, testing capacity has increased significantly, with 37.21 crore tests performed to date.

COVID Situation in states

The infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has risen to 5,22,979 after the inclusion of 454 new cases of coronavirus, according to an official. In addition to the new cases reported on Wednesday, the virus took the lives of 21 more people, bringing the district's death toll to 9,570, he said. He said that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane was 1.82 percent. The district administration did not offer information on patients who had recovered and those who were still receiving treatment. According to another official, the COVID-19 case count in the Palghar district has risen to 1,12,638, with a death toll of 2,207.

Karnataka reported 10,959 new COVID-19 cases and 192 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the overall number of infections to 27,28,248 and the death toll to 32,291. A total of 20,246 discharges were recorded on the day, continuing to outweigh new cases. Today's total of 10,959 new cases included 2,395 from Bengaluru Urban, which witnessed 6,185 discharges and 50 deaths.

According to the Health Department's bulletin, a total of 27,28,248 COVID-19 positive cases had been confirmed in the state as of June 9 evening, with 32,291 deaths and 24,80,411 discharges. The state's total number of active cases is 2,15,525. The positive rate for the day was 6.68 percent, whereas the case fatality rate was 1.75 percent.

