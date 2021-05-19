COVID-19: India Records Highest Single-day Fatalities As 4,529 People Succumb

India's death toll due to COVID-19 has witnessed another grim mark as the country has recorded the highest single-day COVID-19 fatalities with 4,529 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The Union Health Ministry data also indicated that the daily spike of Coronavirus cases in India remained below the 3 lakh mark for the third consecutive day as only 2,67,334 fresh cases were recorded during a 24-hour period.

Currently, the total caseload stands at 2,54,96,330, including 32,26,719 active cases, 2,19,86,363 recoveries and 2,83,248 deaths. As of now, Karnataka remains the worst affected state and the new hotspot with 5,75,028 active infections followed by Maharashtra with 4,19,727 active cases. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has stated that a total of 32,03,01,177 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 18, of these, 20,08,296 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Here are a few points of concern:

◘ India reports highest ever daily COVID-19 deaths

◘ 1291 death in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours

◘ 6 states saw over 200 deaths in the past 24 hours

◘ 525 deaths in Karnataka in the past 24 hours

◘ Fatality rate increases to 1.11%

◘ IMA says over 270 doctors died after second wave hit

In terms of vaccination, a total of 18,58,09,302 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country so far. In addition, India also saw the highest ever recoveries with 4,22,436 fresh discharges in a single day for the first time on Tuesday. Earlier on Monday, the country's daily spike of coronavirus cases remained below the 3 lakh mark for the first time after 26 days as only 2,81,386 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours. On April 22, a grim milestone was achieved amid the fight against COVID-19 as India reported over 3 lakh new cases in a 24-hour period for the first time since the pandemic began last year in March.

