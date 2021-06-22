COVID-19: India Records Less Than 50,000 Fresh Cases For First Time In 3 Months

In a positive development, India recorded 42,640 new COVID-19 cases on Monday after 91 days. The death count climbed to 3,89,302 with 1,167 fresh fatalities. The active caseload declined to 6,62,521 after 79 days. In the last 24 hours, 81,839 patients were discharged taking the total recoveries to 2,89,26,038. As per the government data, daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 40th consecutive day. The recovery rate has also increased to 96.49%.

Moreover, the weekly positivity rate is currently at 3.21% with the daily positivity rate at 2.56% for the 15th consecutive day. The current figures were recorded on the day when India created a record by vaccinating more than 85 lakh people on June 21. The fear of the Delta variant is still surfacing in the country like Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh are reporting higher cases of the delta plus variant in the country.

COVID-19 vaccination drive in India

On the first day of the centralized COVID-19 vaccination drive, India recorded 85.96 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses. It is the highest number of doses administered in a day since the vaccination drive started on January 16. India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage is now nearly 28.7 crore.

"Central Government is beginning the 'Free Vaccination For All campaign' for every Indian from today. The biggest beneficiary of this phase of India's vaccination drive shall be the poor, the middle class and the youth of the country. All of us should pledge to get ourselves vaccinated. Together we will defeat COVID-19," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

PM Narendra Modi announces centralized free COVID-19 vaccination drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his June 7 address to the Nation announced a 100% Centralised Vaccination drive against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been now implemented since June 21 (yesterday). PM Modi scrapped the decentralized policy rolled out on May 1 and added that the Centre will account for the procurement of 75% of COVID-19 vaccines from the manufacturers and subsequently provide these free to the States for inoculation. The remaining 25% would be available for private players, with a cap on the service charge.