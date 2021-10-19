COVID-19: India Records Lowest Cases In 231 Days, Logs 13,058 Infections And 164 Deaths

With the lowest numbers in the past 231 days, India on Tuesday reported 13,058 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases to 3,40,94,373. Along with that, the active cases have also been the lowest in the last 227 days and stand at 1,83,118. According to the latest update by the Health Ministry, the recoveries on Tuesday stood at 19,470 followed by 164 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of recoveries in the country stands at 3,34,58,801 and the death toll climbed to 4,52,454.

In another positive indication, the recovery rate also stands at 98.14% which is the highest since March 2020 followed by the active cases which account for less than 1% of the total cases. It is also the lowest since March last year.

Along with that, the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.36% followed by the daily positivity rate at 1.11%.

COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in India

As far as COVID-19 testing is concerned, over 59.31 (59,31,06,188) crore covid tests have been conducted so far. Meanwhile, a total of 11,81,314 samples were tested alone on 18th October 2021.

Talking about the covid-19 vaccination India's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 98.67 crores further totalling 98,67,69,411 with a total of 87 lakh doses which were administered in the last 24 hours including the first and second jabs.

Coronavirus in India

India has been witnessing a steady dip in COVID-19 cases with positive indications from different states. With that Kerala has reported a total of 6,676 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours as per the health bulletin issued by the state government. Apart from that, 11,023 people recovered from the virus and 60 deaths.

Meanwhile, in a new record, Maharashtra recorded zero COVID-19 deaths on Sunday for the first time since March 2020. Followed by that, it recorded 373 fresh cases on Monday followed by 4 deaths. In another remarkable achievement, Uttarakhand became the first state to administer the first dose of vaccines to all the eligible beneficiaries in the state. Lauding the same, PM Modi congratulated the state government for the achievement. He took to Twitter and said that the remarkable feat is significant in the battle against COVID-19. PM Modi lauded the Uttarakhand government for carrying out an effective COVID-19 vaccination drive, innoculating100% eligible population with the first dose.



(Image: PTI/Pixabay/Unsplash)