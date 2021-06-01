COVID-19: India Records Lowest Daily Rise In Last 54 Days; Positivity Rate Dips To 6.62%

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash/PTI
Amid all the bad news that's coming in during this unprecedented coronavirus second-wave across India, there is a ray of hope that is showing significant improvement in the current situation. Some considerable trends have been noted over the last 24 hours which is a welcome change in a much-needed direction.
#Unite2FightCorona— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) June 1, 2021
𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃 𝐅𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐇
➡️ 1.27 Lakh Daily New Cases, lowest in 54 days.
➡️ Active Caseload further declines to 18,95,520. Below 20 lakhs after 43 days.
➡️ Active Cases decrease by 1,30,572 in last 24 hours.https://t.co/5OslZHcfod @PMOIndia
Meanwhile, the death toll due to the virus climbed to 3,31,895 with 2,795 fatalities being recorded in a span of 24 hours. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4.
(With Agency Inputs)