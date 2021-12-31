COVID-19: India Records Massive Spike With 16,764 New Cases; Omicron Count Reaches 1,270

With a massive jump on the third consecutive day, India has reported fresh 16,764 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the country's coronavirus tally to 34,838,804. Apart from this, the number of Omicron cases has also risen to 1,270 with Maharashtra and Delhi leading the charts, informed the Union Health Ministry on Friday. Also, an increase of 8,959 active cases has been recorded in the span of 24 hours further increasing the active COVID-19 caseload.

Meanwhile, a total of 220 fatalities have also been reported in the last 24 hours followed by 7,585 recoveries taking the death and recovery toll to 4,81,080 and 3,42,66,363 respectively.

While the active caseload stands at 91,361, it constitutes 0.26 of the total cases. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.36%, the weekly positivity rate at 0.89 %, staying below 1% for the last 47 days. Also, the daily positivity rate remains at 1.34%, which has remained less than 2% for the last 88 days.

As a part of the Centre's nationwide vaccination drive, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded the 144.54 crores (1,44,54,16,714) mark administering more than 66 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours including first and second doses.

As India continues to administer COVID-19 doses on a daily basis, the government has also announced vaccinating children between the age of 15 to 18 from 3 January 2022 in view of the rising Omicron threat. Also, booster doses have been announced for healthcare and frontline workers as well as senior citizens.

India reports a massive spike in Omicron cases

Reporting fresh 309 cases of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, its total tally has climbed to 1,270. While Maharashtra reports the highest number of cases at 450, it stands on the top. Maharashtra is followed by Delhi with 320 cases, Kerala with 109 cases, Gujarat with 97 cases, Rajasthan with 69 cases, and Telangana with 62 cases.

So far, a total of 23 states and union territories have reported cases of Omicron further contributing more to the regular COVID-19 count. Also, the sudden spike in infections has raised concern among the Centre and the state governments prompting them to take necessary actions to address the issue. As a part of it, night curfews, fresh guidelines, and restrictions have also been imposed ahead of the new year celebrations.

Image: PTI