COVID-19: India Records More Than 3.68 Lakh New Infections, 3,417 Deaths On Sunday

India on Sunday reported 3,68,147 new COVID-19 cases, which took that total tally to 1,99,25,604, according to the health ministry's bulletin. In last 24 hours, as many as, 3,417 scummed to the COVID-19 infection, taking the death toll to 2,18,959. A total of 16,29,3003 people recovered from the virus on Sunday.

According to the health ministry, there are 34,13,642 active COVID-19 cases currently in India. The vaccination mark has reached 15,71,98,207. On May 1, India started the new phase of vaccination where people above the age of 18 started getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. A total of 3,00,732 were discharged the previous day.

Meanwhile, the country reported a considerably fewer number of cases and death reports compared to Saturday's tally. On Saturday, India had recorded 3.92 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases. However, fewer testings are conducted on Sunday. Maharashtra, Delhi, and Karnataka are currently reporting highest COVID-19 fresh numbers.

States taking curbs

Meanwhile, Haryana on Sunday announced a complete lockdown for a week starting from May 3. Odisha government also announced a 14-day lockdown in the state, starting from May 5. The Maharashtra government leaders Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and Uddhav Thackeray, wrote to the Central Government demanding free mass vaccination drive in the country.

On Sunday, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting with Chief Ministers to review usage of oxygen in the country. Discussions regarding how to boost oxygen production were also in focus. Principal secretary PK Mishra, cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, and home secretary Ajay Bhalla were also present in the meeting.

COVID-19 precautions

On Sunday, the Government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) Sunday enlightened through AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria's advice on when to get hospitalized and other important details. According to the top doctor, if the oxygen level is less than 94% then it needs to be monitored closely but the requirement of oxygen flow might still be not necessary. According to the government, 85% of cases require no particular treatment while 15% of cases might be of moderate level. The following tweet was from Dr. Devi Shetty, Chairman of Narayan Health that stated if the oxygen saturation level is more than 94% then there is no need to worry.