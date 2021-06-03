COVID-19: India Records Over 1.34 Lakh New Cases, Recoveries Continue To Outnumber

India has reported 1.34 lakh new cases in the last 24 hours, continuing a downward trend in daily new cases. India's Active Caseload has dropped to 17,13,413 people, following its steady decline. In the last 24 hours, active cases have decreased by 80,232. For the 21st day in a row, India's daily recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases. In the last 24 hours, a total of 2,11,499 recoveries were recorded. Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic 2.64 crore people have already recovered from COVID-19. This equates to a 92.79% overall recovery rate, which is steadily improving.

The weekly positivity rate is now at 7.66%, but the daily positivity rate has dropped to 6.21%. For the past ten days, it has been below ten percent. Testing capacity has been significantly increased, with a total of 35.3 million tests completed to date.

Today, India crossed a significant milestone in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing COVID-19 vaccine drive. According to the 7 p.m. provisional report today, the cumulative COVID vaccination coverage has passed the 22 crore mark on the 138th day of the nationwide campaign. 3Today, 11,37,597 COVID vaccine recipients aged 18-44 years received their first dose, and 19,523 COVID vaccination recipients aged 18-44 years received their second dose. Since the start of Phase-3 of the immunization effort, a total of 2,25,40,803 people have got their first dose and 59,052 have gotten their second dose throughout 37 states/UTs.

Union Health Ministry in its official statement said, "As on Day-138 of the vaccination drive (2nd June, 2021), total 22,45,112 vaccine doses were given. 20,28,867 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,16,245 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight."

Meanwhile, In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario, it is critical to ensure that all eligible identifiable persons from the most vulnerable and economically weakest portions of the population are covered by the National Food Security Act. The Department has urged states and territories to take steps to reach out to the most vulnerable and weak members of society, such as street dwellers, rag pickers, hawkers, and rickshaw drivers, among others. States/UTs have operational responsibility for identifying eligible persons/households under the NFSA and issuing ration cards to them.

Picture Credit: PTI