COVID-19: India Reports 10,126 New Cases In Last 24 Hours; Recovery Rate Stands At 98.25%

As per the latest data published on Tuesday, November 9, by the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 10,126 new Coronavirus infections, the lowest in 266 days, while active cases fell to 1,40,638, the lowest in 263 days. With the new instances, the overall number of COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 3,43,77,113. According to data updated at 8 am, the death toll has risen to 4,61,389, with 332 new fatalities.

COVID19 | India reports 10,126 new cases (lowest in 266 days) and 332 deaths in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 1,40,638; lowest in 263 days : Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/yAiSwzZ2Tt — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021

For the past 32 days, the daily increase in new Coronavirus infections has been below 20,000, and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for the past 135 days. The active cases account for 0.41% of total infections, the lowest since March 2020, according to the ministry, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.25%, the highest since March 2020.

Over the course of 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload has decreased by 2,188 cases. The daily positive rate was 0.93% on average. For the past 36 days, it has been less than 2%. The positivity rate for the week was 1.25%. According to the ministry, it has remained below 2% for the past 46 days.

The number of persons who have recovered from the disease has risen to 3,37,75,086, with a 1.34% case fatality rate. The total number of doses given out in the country as part of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination effort has surpassed 109.08 crores.

On August 7, 2020, India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 20 lakh, followed by 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It reached 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and one crore on December 19. On the 4th of May, India passed the two-crore mark, and on June 23, it passed the three-crore mark.

There are 262 new fatalities from Kerala and 15 from Maharashtra among the 332 new fatalities. For a few days, Kerala has been reconciling COVID-19 deaths. So far, the country has reported 4,61,389 deaths, with 1,40,403 deaths in Maharashtra, 38,118 in Karnataka, 36,226 in Tamil Nadu, 33,978 in Kerala, 25,091 in Delhi, 22,903 in Uttar Pradesh, and 19,240 in West Bengal. More than 70% of the deaths, according to the ministry, were caused by comorbidities. "Our data are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-by-state distribution of figures is still being verified and reconciled.

