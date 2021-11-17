Last Updated:

COVID-19: India Reports 10,197 New Cases In Last 24 Hours; Active Cases Lowest In 527 Days

India has reported 10,197 new Coronavirus infections, up from 8,865 cases the day before, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health.

As per the data from the Union Ministry of Health, India has reported 10,197 new Coronavirus infections, up from 8,865 cases the day before. For the past 40 days, the daily increase in new Coronavirus infections has been below 20,000, and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for the past 143 days. In addition, on Wednesday, the number of daily deaths increased. In the last 24 hours, 301 people died as a result of COVID-19 infection. 197 additional deaths were reported in the country yesterday.

The number of active cases has dropped to 1,28,55, the lowest level in 527 days. The total number of cases in India has risen to 34.5 million. 3,38,73,890 people have recovered from the virus. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 4,64,153 people. India's daily positive rate was 0.82%, according to the health ministry. For the past 44 days, it has been less than 2%. On the other hand, the weekly positive rate was 0.96%. According to the ministry, it has been below 2% for the past 54 days.

COVID-19 cases in India

In the last 24 hours, Kerala witnessed 5,516 new COVID cases and 210 deaths. The number of active COVID cases and deaths is now highest in the southern state.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 886 Coronavirus positive cases and 34 fatalities, bringing the state's total to 66,25,872 and the death toll to 1,40,636. On Monday, the state recorded 686 instances of COVID-19 and 19 deaths. The city of Mumbai had the newest infections, with 213 new cases, followed by Pune, which had 96 new cases.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

India surpassed the number of fully vaccinated to partially vaccinated on Tuesday night, marking a big victory for the COVID-19 immunisation campaign. As of Tuesday night, 755.4 million people had received at least one COVID-19 vaccination injection, 380.7 million were fully vaccinated (with both doses), and another 374.7 million had only received one shot, according to data from the CoWIN dashboard. When compared to India's estimated adult population of 940 million, it suggests that 40.3% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated, while another 40.2% has only had a single vaccination.

