COVID-19: India Reports 11% Spike In Infections With 30,615 Fresh Cases And 514 Deaths

With a surge of 11% cases in comparison to the previous day's numbers, India on Wednesday has reported 30,615 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total case tally to 4,27,23,558. Along with that, it has also reported 514 fatalities and 82,988 recoveries on Wednesday, which took the total numbers to 5,09,872 and 4,18,43,446 respectively.

While active cases stand at 3,70,240, the daily positivity rate and the weekly positivity rate stand at 2.45% and 3.32% respectively. Following this, India's recovery rate presently stands at 97.94%.

Speaking about the COVID-19 vaccination coverage across the country, a total of 41.54 lakh (41,54,476) vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours, while the total inoculation coverage has exceeded 173.86 Cr (1,73,86,81,675) as of Monday morning. A total of 12,51,677 samples were tested on the 15th of February, taking the total number to 75,42,84,979.

Talking about the state-wise Covid infections, Gujarat has reported 998 new cases of coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, while Mizoram has also added 1,616 cases of infections. An increase has also been recorded in Lucknow, where at least 279 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. This number was recorded after a consistent decrease in cases for four consecutive days in the city.

Similarly, states like Maharashtra and Delhi have also witnessed an increase in infections as Maharashtra records 2,831 fresh infections including 351 Omicron cases followed by Delhi with 756 fresh cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

Assam becomes to state to withdraw all Covid related restrictions

In a first, the Assam government took a major step and withdrew all Covid-related restrictions and curbs on Tuesday. As reported by PTI, all the restrictions including night curfew and prohibition on social-religious gatherings were lifted from 6 a.m. on Tuesday. In the order issued by Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah, the practice of wearing masks and social distancing in public places, and using hand sanitizers will continue to remain in order.

Other states have also started reducing restrictions as the Covid third wave has started falling weak, resulting in a decrease in infections.



