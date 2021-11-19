COVID-19: India Reports 11,106 New Cases In Last 24 Hours; Recovery Rate 98.28%

In the last 24 hours, India reported 11,106 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 459 deaths from the infection. According to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country had a total of 12,789 discharges in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recovery rate to 98.28%, the highest since March 2020. Total recoveries stood at 3,38,97,921. According to government data released on Friday, the cumulative number of active COVID-19 cases in India has decreased to 1,26,620.

Up till November 18,62,93,87,540 samples had been tested for COVID-19, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). On Thursday, 11,38,699 of these samples were examined. The country's total death toll stood at 4,65,082. The first death from the COVID-19 disease was recorded in India in March 2020. According to data published by the Ministry of Health, active cases account for less than 1% of total cases at 0.37%- the lowest since March 2020.

COVID-19 cases in Kerala

On Thursday, Kerala reported 6,111 new coronavirus infections and 372 deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 50,84,095 and the death toll to 36,847. Since Wednesday, 7,202 more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of people infected to 49,84,328, with 62,288 active cases, according to an official press release.

According to the release, 51 of the 372 fatalities were reported in the previous few days, and 321 were labelled as COVID-19 deaths after obtaining appeals based on the Centre's new rules and the Supreme Court's directives. According to the report, 66,693 samples were examined in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

So far, the nationwide vaccination drive has administered more than 115.23 crore vaccine doses across the country. Meanwhile, official sources said on November 18 that a total of 110 countries have agreed to recognise COVID-19 immunisation certificates issued by India. According to PTI, 110 countries have agreed to mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, including those that recognise Indian vaccination certificates for travellers who have been fully vaccinated with Covishield/WHO approved/nationally approved COVID vaccine.

