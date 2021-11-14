COVID-19: India Reports 11,271 New Cases In 24 Hours; Active Caseload Lowest In 17 Months

The Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that India has the lowest COVID-19 active cases in the past 24 hours since March 2020, with a total of 1,35,918 active cases making up less than 1% of total cases, with 0.39% being the lowest in 17 months (522 days). In the last 24 hours, 11,271 new COVID-19 cases and 285 COVID-19 deaths have been reported across the country. The total death toll from the virus has now risen to 4,63,530, according to the government.

Kerala reported 6,468 new cases and 23 deaths as a result of the outbreak. According to a government press statement, 12,55,904 COVID-19 tests were performed in the last 24 hours. Total COVID-19 tests that have been conducted in India account for a total of 62.37 crore (62,37,51,344).

COVID-19 cases in India in last 24-hours

Despite increased testing capacity across the country, the weekly Positivity Rate of 1.01 % has remained below 2% for the past 51 days, according to the ministry. The daily positive rate was 0.90 %, according to reports. It went on to say that the daily positivity rate has been below 2% for the past 41 days and below 3% for the past 76 days. With the recovery of 11,376 patients in the last 24 hours, the total number of patients recovered since the outbreak began has grown to 3,38,37,859. As a result, India's recovery rate is now at 98.26%.

57,43,840 Coronavirus vaccines administered in last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 57,43,840 doses of COVID-19 vaccination have been administered. According to preliminary reports as of 7 a.m. today, India's COVID-19 vaccine coverage has surpassed 112.01 Crore (1,12,01,03,225). The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday that the Government of India has delivered over 124 crores (1,24,20,98,010) COVID-19 vaccine doses to States and Union Territories through free-of-cost channels and direct state procurement.

Government to supply 75% of vaccines free of charge

According to official data, the states and union territories still have 18,74,62,306 balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses to distribute. The Centre has been helping the States and UTs by supplying them with free Coronavirus vaccines as part of the nationwide vaccination drive. The Union Government would procure and supply (free of charge) to States and UTs 75% of the vaccines manufactured by vaccine producers in the country in the new phase of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

With inputs from ANI.

(IMAGE: PTI)