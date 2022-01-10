COVID-19: India Reports 12.6% Spike After 1,79,723 New Cases & 146 Deaths In 24 Hours

While COVID-19 cases are on a rise followed by a concerning spread of Omicron variant, India on Monday recorded fresh 1,79,723 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. With a 12.6% higher rate of infections than Sunday, the total caseload has jumped to 3,57,07,727. Apart from that, it has also recorded 146 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 4,83,936. India's Omicron tally has jumped to 4,033 cases.

Meanwhile, with an increase of 1,33,008 active coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India's total active caseload stands at 7,23,619. A total of 46,569 patients have recovered, taking the total recovery tally to 3,45,00,172 across the country while the recovery rate stands at 96.62%.

Notably, with the mounting number of COVID-19 and Omicron cases, the five states have contributed to majority of new cases across the country. Among these, Maharashtra leads the tally followed by West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. While Maharashtra recorded 44,388 Covid cases in the last 24 hours, it was followed by West Bengal with 24,287, Delhi with 22,751, Tamil Nadu with 12,895, and Karnataka with 12,000 cases.

With a total of 64.72% cases reported from these states, Maharashtra alone has contributed to 24.7% of cases. Speaking about the fatalities. the majority of COVID-19 deaths were reported from Kerala with 44, followed by West Bengal with 18.

India to begin administering precautionary doses from Monday

Amid mounting COVID-19 cases, India is all set to begin administering precautionary doses of COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers followed by those above the age of 60 across the country.

While online registration for precautionary doses has already begun on the Cowin platform, it can be administered only after 9 months from the last date of receiving the second dose. Also, the registration and the appointment can be done through both online and onsite modes, and the details of the vaccine administration will be reflected in their vaccination certificate later.

Recommending the same, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has stated that the precautionary doses will be given in the same manner as it was administered previously.

Image: PTI/Shutterstock