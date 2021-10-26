COVID-19: India Reports 12,428 New Cases In Last 24 Hours; Recovery Rate Stands At 98.18%

According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, India's daily tally of Coronavirus disease declined 13.12% with 12,428 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in months. According to the health ministry, the overall number of infections in the country has reached 34,202,202, while the death toll has risen to 455,068 with 356 daily fatalities. COVID-19 instances have been declining in India, with 14,306 new infections reported on Monday and 15,906 new cases reported on Sunday. Kerala reported 8,538 infections and 71 deaths on Monday, out of 14,306 new cases and 443 deaths across the country.

COVID-19 | India reports 12,428 new cases, 356 deaths and 15,951 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 1,63,816 pic.twitter.com/KS2NpzFSVf — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021

According to figures issued by the health ministry at 8 am, active cases decreased by 3,879 to 163,816 in the same period. According to ministry data, active cases account for 0.49% of total cases, and the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.18%.

COVID-19 cases in India

On Monday, 11,31,826 COVID-19 tests were performed, bringing the total number of tests conducted to 60,19,01,543. The number of persons who have recovered from the disease has risen to 33,583,318 people, with a case fatality rate of 1.33%, according to the data.

On August 7, 2020, India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 20 lakh, followed by 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It exceeded the 60 lakh level on September 28, the 70 lakh mark on October 11, the 80 lakh mark on October 29, the 90 lakh mark on November 20, and the one-crore mark on December 19.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

According to the Union health ministry, more than 107.2 crore COVID vaccination doses have been distributed to states and union territories so far. States and UTs still have more than 12.75 crore balance and unused vaccination doses, according to the report.

The vaccine drive has been stepped up with the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for better planning, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, according to the ministry. The Centre has been assisting states and UTs with the nationwide vaccination effort by providing them with free COVID vaccinations, according to the release. On June 21, a new phase of vaccine universalization began.

(With agency inputs)

Image: PTI