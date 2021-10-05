COVID-19: India Reports 18,346 New Cases And 263 Deaths In 24 Hrs, 11.7% Fall Than Monday

On Tuesday, India reported 18,346 new COVID-19 infections and 263 deaths thus witnessing the lowest numbers in the last 209 days, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The active caseload in India is at 2,52,902. Thus, the active cases make up less than 1 per cent of total cases, with 0.75 per cent being the lowest level since March 2020. Also, the current recovery rate is 97.93 per cent, which is also the highest since March 2020.

With 263 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of people who have died has risen to 4,49,260. According to the Health Ministry, 29,639 individuals have been recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 3,31,50,886 since the outbreak began. For the past 102 days, the country has reported a weekly positivity rate of 1.66 per cent. The country's daily positivity rate is 1.61 per cent. It has been under 3 per cent in the last 36 days.

Talking about Coronavirus testing across the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) earlier on October 3 reported that 9,91,676 tests were conducted. So far, a total of 57.53 crore tests have been performed. Also, the country has given out 91,54,65,826 coronavirus vaccine doses out of which 72,51,419 were administered on Monday.

ZyCov-D Coronavirus vaccination

Meanwhile, the Centre is in talks with Zydys Cadila regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, ZyC0v-D. According to government sources, the final decision concerning its price will be made this week.

The government is attempting to negotiate a lower price for the vaccine. Due to two variables, the pricing decision takes longer than expected: one, it is a three-dose vaccine, and the other is its applicability. The ZyCov-D vaccine, which may be used to vaccinate 10,000 individuals, is administered using a needle-free applicator or a jet injector. According to government sources to ANI, the government's pricing is estimated to be around Rs 300 per dose.

Underlining the dilemma of the government, the sources said, "The final cost of ZyCov-D has not been finalised yet because the cost of the special applicator that will be used for the vaccine is around Rs 90 and the jet injector costs Rs 30,000."

Needle-free vaccination ZyCoV-D

According to sources, the applicator, which costs Rs 90, must be replaced after each person, and the jet injector must be replaced after 20,000 doses. Dr VK Paul, a member of the Niti Aayog's health committee, admitted earlier in the Covid briefing that the vaccine's cost is a major concern. The ZyCoV-D vaccine is a needle-free vaccine delivered intradermally using PharmaJet, a needle-free applicator that offers pain-free vaccination. This will make it easier to administer the vaccine to children.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI/PIXABAY)