COVID-19: India Reports 18,987 New Cases In Last 24 Hours, Recovery Rate Stands At 98.07%

In the previous 24 hours, India has reported 18,987 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry. With 246 new fatalities in the country, the death count has reached 4,51,435. The total number of recoveries has risen to 3,33,62,709 after 19,808 recoveries in the last 24 hours. COVID-19 has 2,06,586 active cases in India at present.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the country was 98.07%, the highest since March 2020. The daily positivity rate, which is defined as the number of positive cases discovered per 100 people, is 1.46%, which is less than 3% during the last 45 days. In India, the weekly positivity rate is 1.44%. In the meantime, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) announced on Thursday that 13,01,083 samples were tested in the previous 24 hours. This brings the total number of samples examined to 58,76,64,525 as of October 13.

COVID-19 cases in India

Fears of a third wave have prompted the Centre to warn that the next three months will be crucial for India. The government has also established the 'COVID Mission 100 Days,' which encourages citizens to remain alert. On Wednesday, Kerala reported 11,079 new COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths, bringing the total number of cases and fatalities to 48,20,698 and 26,571 respectively. Following exceeding the 30,000 mark after the Onam celebration in August, the state has seen a drop in daily new cases. Maharashtra's daily Coronavirus infection count remained above 2,000 for the second day in a row, bringing the state's total caseload to 65,83,896. In the previous 24 hours, 2,219 new cases have been added.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

96.82 crore vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries as part of the current COVID-19 vaccination drive. With India nearing the 100-crore COVID immunisation mark, the government has developed a strategy to highlight the achievement as a key victory in the fight against the pandemic. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday that India's COVID-19 immunisation will surpass the record of 100 crore vaccine doses in a few days, adding that the country will produce over 28 crore doses in October as it continues to ramp up its supply.

(with inputs from ANI/PTI)

