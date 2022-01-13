COVID-19: India Reports 27% Jump With 2.47 Lakh New Cases, Omicron Tally Rises To 5,488

India reported a total of 2,47,417 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours. The fresh case tally showed a 27 per cent surge than the tally on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the country recorded 84,825 recoveries in the last 24 hours while the active cases stood at 11,17,531. Meanwhile, the tally of fresh cases of Omicron variant COVID-19 also jumped to a new high of 5,488.

India reported 2.47 lakh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours marking the highest single-day rise in the current wave of the pandemic. A total of 5,488 cases of Omicron variant has also been reported across 28 states and union territories. The current active cases comprise 3.08 per cent of the total infections, according to the Health Ministry. The surge of 84,825 cases in the span of 24 hours comes amid worries of increased spreading in the country.

The daily positivity rate stood at 13.11 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 10.80 per cent. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry data also informed that a total of 380 people have died of COVID-19 during the past 24-hour period. As per the updated data, Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state adding 46,723 new COVID-19 cases, up more than 27 per cent from a day ago. Meanwhile, Delhi reported 27,561 fresh coronavirus cases, a 29 per cent surge in a day.

PM Modi to chair COVID-19 review meeting with CMs of all state

Amid rising COVID cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of all states on Thursday, January 13, to discuss the current COVID-19 related situation. As per sources, the meeting will be held virtually at 4:30 PM. PM Modi had last chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation on January 9. However, the COVID situation in the country has since worsened. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the Aviation Secretary, Home Secretary, Cabinet Secretary, Chairman of the Railway Board, and other senior officials will also attend the meeting.

Overuse & Misuse of COVID-19 medicines

Meanwhile, the Centre on Tuesday cautioned states and Union Territories against the overuse, misuse of COVID-19 medicines. The order comes amid the significant surge in COVID-19 cases as the third wave grips the country. The Centre came down strongly after witnessing the rampant overuse of drugs during the second wave including steroids and Remdesivir. NITI Aayog Member Dr VK Paul, said that last time the country witnessed a horrible situation, and to a great extent the overuse of medicines was the reason behind it. Overuse of steroids aggravated the outbreak of fungal infection mucormycosis, he added.

Dr Paul further stated that steroids were important lifesaving drugs but they too had side effects and disturbing immunological protection. Terming it as a big lesson, he also gave the example of Remdesivir and how it caused panic during the second wave. However, Dr Paul urged the medical fraternity to go with clear treatment guidelines depending on the need-- that includes paracetamol, cough syrup and inhalers for mild symptoms, and drugs including Remdesivir and Tocilizumab.

Image: PTI