COVID-19: India Reports 30,773 Cases & 309 Deaths In 24 Hrs, Kerala Adds 19,325 Infections

In the recent update to the COVID-19 situation in the country, India on Sunday, September 19, has reported 30,773 fresh COVID19 infections with 38,945 recoveries and 309 deaths in the past 24 hours. According to Union health ministry data, out of the total infections, the active cases account for 0.99%, while the COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.68%. Meanwhile, Kerala continue to add maximum cases in the total tally and has recorded 19,325 COVID cases and 143 deaths yesterday.

According to the Health Ministry's report, the daily positivity rate stands at 1.97% that has been less than 3% for the past 20 days. While the weekly positivity rate stands at 2.04% which has been below 3% for the last 86 days.

India's vaccination drive

To date, India has administered a total of 80,39,23,589 COVID vaccine doses across 27,173 vaccination sites. In a major milestone achievement, India administered over 2.5 crore vaccine doses against Coronavirus on September 17.

On September 18, the government source told ANI that India would be getting 20 crore doses of COVISHIELD and 3.5 crore doses of COVAXIN this month. The source then added that the overall target has been set to 25 crore doses per month. The source further added, "Zydus Cadila is also expected to deliver one crore doses by the month-end. This will help in speeding up the vaccination drive. There is no deficiency of vaccine."

While on September 16, the Ministry informed that India has exceeded the average daily COVID-19 vaccination rate of the world's 18 major countries. The world's 18 major countries have administered 81,70,000 (8.17 million) doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. India has administered 85,40,000 (8.54 million) doses. Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Russia are among the nations on this list.

Bihar tops India's vaccination drive chart on PM Modi's birthday

On the occasion of PM Modi's birthday, September 17, Bihar administered more than 30 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses across the state, which is the highest number of doses given on a single day in any state of India. Earlier on August 31, the state had vaccinated more than 27 lakh people on a single day. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has set a target of 6 crore vaccination in 6 months, by December 2021.

