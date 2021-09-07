COVID-19: India Reports 31,222 New Infections & 290 Deaths; Kerala Records 19,688 Cases

India records 31,222 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the active cases tally to 3,92,864, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Tuesday. The death count stood at 4,41,042 with 290 new fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours. According to a press release issued by the MoHFW, the total COVID-19 infection toll is currently at 3,30,58,843.

Furthermore, the recovery rate has increased to 97.48% as 42,942 patients recovered during the last 24 hours. The daily test positivity rate stood at 2.5%. Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate continued to remain below 3% for the 74th consecutive day and currently stands at 2.56%. According to the Ministry, 53.31 tests have been conducted so far. Out of the total cases, more than 60% were reported from Kerala.

COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Kerala’s COVID woes continue as the state recorded 19,688 fresh cases on Monday. The state is now continuously recording more than half of the country’s total cases tally. The state reported 135 deaths taking the state’s death tally to 21,631. The test positivity rate continued to stay above 15% as it recorded 16.71% on Monday. Meanwhile, the state also logged a high of 28,561 recoveries in the time frame.

Despite the continued hike in COVID-19 cases, the Kerala government has ruled out any chances of a complete lockdown being imposed in the state. However, the state will continue its night curfews and Sunday lockdown for avoiding the spread of the virus. During this while, only essential services will be allowed in the state. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on September 4 said that a complete lockdown will affect the economic condition of the state and it will go into a huge crisis. Meanwhile, Kerala has also reported a case of the Nipah Virus in its Calicut district.

COVID-19 vaccination in India crosses 69.90 crore doses

According to the health ministry, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed 69.90 crore people. According to the report as of 10 AM on September 7, India's COVID-19 vaccination drive has covered the administration of 1,13,53,571 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours taking the total to 69,90,62,776.

The first dose has been administered to 1,036,805 healthcare professionals. A total of 84,80,456 healthcare personnel have gotten their second dose. In the 18 to 44-year-old age group, 27,17,37,284 people have received the first dosage, whereas 3,43,00,303 people received both doses. The Central Government is dedicated to speeding up the Coronavirus vaccination and expanding its coverage across the country.

IMAGE: PTI/ PIXABAY