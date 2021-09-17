COVID-19: India Reports 34,403 Fresh Cases In 24 Hrs, Active Cases Decline To 3,39,056

As the country continues to fight the deadly Coronavirus, India on Friday, September 17, witnessed a single-day rise of 34,403 new COVID-19 infections while the active cases have further declined to 3,39,056. According to Union health ministry data, out of the total infections, the active cases now comprise 1.02%, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been reported at 97.65%.

Health Ministry's COVID-19 report

As per the Health Ministry report, in terms of active cases, a reduction of 8,164 cases has been reported in a span of 24 hours. On September 16, about 15,27,420 tests were conducted taking the total cumulative tests conducted in the country to 54,92,29,149.

According to the data, the daily positivity rate stands at 2.25% that has been less than 3% for the past 18 days. While the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.97% which has been below 3% for the last 84 days. The number of people who have recovered from Coronavirus is 3,25,60,474, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.33%.

Last year, on August 30, the country's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. While on September 28, it went past 60 lakh and 70 lakh on October 11. It further crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year. On May 4, India reported two crore cases and three crore cases on June 23.

India's vaccination drive

To date, the cumulative doses administered in the country under the vaccination drive have exceeded 77.24 crores. While on September 16, the Ministry informed that India has exceeded the average daily COVID-19 vaccination rate of the world's 18 major countries. The world's 18 major countries have administered 81,70,000 (8.17 million) doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. India has administered 85,40,000 (8.54 million) doses. Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Russia are among the nations on this list.

The data is from September 1 to September 13, according to the Ministry. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday revealed that India has received 30,570 new cases in COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. This takes the country's tally of COVID cases to 3,33,47,325.

(With PTI input)

