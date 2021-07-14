COVID-19: India Reports 38,792 New Cases And 624 Deaths In 24 Hours, 41,000 People Recover

According to the Union Health Ministry’s bulletin, India recorded 38,792 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. It took the overall tally of the number of infections in the country to 30,946,074 cases. According to the ministry’s update, 624 COVID-19 patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 411,408. Another 41,000 people recovered from the virus, which put the total number of recoveries at 30,104,720.

The active number of cases further dipped to 429,946, which is 1.40 percent of India’s total caseload. The sudden increase is an issue as Tuesday's total of 31,443 new cases is much lower than the latest numbers. Even though the death count is much lesser than Tuesday’s 1,396 deaths when an increase occurred due to Madhya Pradesh’s backlog in the reported number of deaths. There has been a downward trend as 895 fatalities were reported on Sunday and 724 on Monday.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, the number of samples completed in the past 24 hours was 1,915,501. It took the total tally of samples to 435,973,639 since the pandemic began in March of 2020. Till 7 PM on Tuesday, more than 38.5 million received the vaccination.

India’s vaccination coverage has exceeded 38,76,97,935, with more than 37,14,441 Covid-19 vaccine jabs administered yesterday.

Since the second phase of the universal-free-of-cost vaccination campaign began on June 21, India has picked up pace in vaccinating its population.

However, PM Narendra Modi has warned the citizens against lowering their guard. He said that the third wave will be inevitable if people continue to flood the hill stations without wearing masks and following COVID-19 protocols. The government is trying to emphasize that the danger of the virus is not over yet, citing the surge in cases in the UK and other European and Asian countries.

Even though India has been seeing a continuous decline in a number of daily cases of COVID-19, health experts have noticed a sudden surge in the R-value in certain states of the country, specifically Kerala and the states in the northeast.

The R-value is the value of how many people one COVID-19 patient can infect. In Kerala’s situation, the current R-value is estimated to be 1.10. India’s R-value during the peak of the second was 1.37.