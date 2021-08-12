COVID-19: India Reports 41,195 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Ever Recovery Rate At 97.45%

The Union Health Ministry released COVID data on Thursday, August 12. The new COVID-19 cases in India have turned to 41,195 in the last 24 hours and the active caseload has tallied to 3,87,987. The central has informed us that recoveries in the last 24 hours have reached 39,069 and the country has recorded the highest recovery rate of 97.45 per cent since the pandemic started. This is for the 46th consecutive day that daily new cases have remained less than 50,000.

Health Ministry's COVID 19 update

The Ministry of Health has informed us that so far a total of 3,1260,050 people across India have recovered from Coronavirus. Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate stands at 1.97 per cent, which is less than 3 per cent for the 17th consecutive day. The Ministry has informed that a total of 48.73 crore people have been tested for COVID-19 so far. According to data released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 21,24,953 people were tested on August 11. The total number of sample tests has been tallied to 48,73,70,196.

Nationwide vaccination drive

To curtail the spread of the novel Coronavirus, the central government has started a mass vaccination campaign. As per the data, it has come to light that a total of 52.36 crore people have been vaccinated under the nationwide vaccination drive. As many as 44,19,627 vaccine jabs were administered in the last 24 hours.

COVID situation India

There is no denying the fact that India is one of the worst-hit COVID-19 countries. The country stands in the second position in the world for having the maximum number of COVID-19 cases, the first being the United States. COVID-19 cases in India are fluctuating on daily basis; however, currently, the situation is under control. In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 491 deaths due to COVID-19-complications and the total death toll has risen to 4,29, 702 since August 11, 2021.

Current COVID situation in states

Among all other states, the COVID situation in Kerala remains a major worry, as Kerala has reported 23,500 new COVID-19-cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra reported 5,560 COVID cases, West Bengal has recorded 700 fresh COVID-19-cases. Meanwhile, Rajasthan has recorded 19 new cases, the national capital, Delhi, has recorded 37 new cases and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands have reported zero cases in the last 24 hours.



