COVID-19: India Reports 41,965 Fresh Cases In 24 Hrs; Kerala Records Over 30k Cases Again

As the country continues to fight COVID-19, as of Wednesday, September 1, India has reported 41,965 fresh Coronavirus cases with 33,964 recoveries and 460 deaths in the last 24 hours. While Kerala has recorded 30,203 COVID positive cases and 115 deaths yesterday.

As per the Health Ministry, to date, India has reported a total of 3,28,10,845 COVID cases with 3,19,93,644 recoveries. Currently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.51%.

To date, India has administered 65.41 crore COVID vaccine doses under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. On 31 August, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare claimed that the country has administered 1.09 crore COVID vaccine doses in a day making it the second day in four weeks that the one crore mark was crossed in a single day. According to the data released by the Ministry, more than 18.3 crore doses have been administered in the month of August.

Earlier, in a major milestone achievement, India administered over 1 crore vaccine doses against COVID-19 on August 27, until 10 pm, the highest vaccination that happened in a single day. Also, 50 per cent of the eligible population was administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India.

Health Minister hails India's vaccination drive

Appreciating the milestone achievement, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "Country has reached a new milestone! Breaking the previous record of administering over 1.09 cr doses of vaccine, today a new record was made. Today more than the previous number of highest doses have been administered & number is continuously rising."

While on August 27 when India administered record-breaking one-crore doses of vaccines in a single day, PM Modi had tweeted "Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success".

Kerala announces only RTPCR Tests in 6 districts

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday, 31 August, announced that only RTPCR tests will be conducted in six districts of the state where COVID-19 vaccination has reached or is close to 80%. The districts include Waynad, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, and Kasaragod.

The decision was made at a COVID review meeting chaired by the chief minister where it was decided to increase the number of RTPCR tests in all districts. In light of the deteriorating COVID-19 situation, the Kerala government decided to conduct only RTPCR tests in the six districts.

