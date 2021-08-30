COVID-19: India Reports 42,909 New Cases & 380 Deaths; Kerala Records 29,836 Infections

In the last 24 hours, India reported 42,909 new COVID-19 cases and 380 deaths, while 34,763 people recovered. This fresh tally brought the overall number of recoveries to 3,19,23,405 and the number of active cases to 3,76,324. So far, 63.43 crore vaccinations have been administered in the country.

COVID-19 cases in India: 42,909 new cases in total; of which 29,836 COVID-19 cases in Kerala

According to the Union Health Ministry, 380 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 4,38,210. On August 27, India's statewide vaccination push administered over 93 lakh doses. This is the biggest number of doses ever given in a single day since the campaign began. Kerala contributed 29,836 cases and 75 deaths on Sunday, in the fresh 42,909 COVID infections nationwide.

COVID-19 cases in Kerala

More than 190,000 infections and almost 1,000 deaths were reported in Kerala in the week that ended on Sunday. Kerala recorded 29,836 new Covid-19 cases and 75 related fatalities on Sunday, bringing the state's total confirmed cases to 4,007,408 and the death toll to 20,541, according to a state government report. The TPR (test positivity rate) was 19.67% on a daily basis. The active caseload remained at 2,12,566, up from 2,04,896 cases reported on Saturday. Kerala accounted for more than half of the national number of active cases, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In addition, after 22,088 individuals recovered in the last 24 hours, the total number of people recovered reached 37,73,754.

Kerala to put forward new testing strategy for COVID-19

For the past four days of the week, there were more than 30,000 daily infections reported, and for the past six days, there were more than 24,000 cases. On Monday, 13,383 new cases were reported, the lowest number of new cases in a single day this week. The violation of home quarantine laws, according to the state health minister Veena George, also contributed to the increase of cases in Kerala. According to recent health department research, 35% of individuals in the state were infected with the disease at home. According to George, at least 71% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine. The Centre had promised help with appropriate vaccine supply in prior talks between the state and Centre.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George says state govt is aiming to inoculate everyone aged above 18 with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by September end and directions have been given to all districts to formulate vaccination plans — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 24, 2021

While the government has imposed a night curfew and a weekend lockdown to prevent the pandemic from spreading further, a meeting of specialists will be held on September 1 to create a strategy moving forward, according to reports. Veena George also announced on Sunday that the state will implement a new Covid-19 testing technique, in which more people will be examined to find out the true degree of the disease's spread in the community. Based on sentinel and random samples, the COVID-19 spread will be determined in all districts. All of the districts would take random samples to see if there were any new COVID-19 pandemic clusters.

The situation in Kerala is grave. The state, instead of using scientific methods to contain the spread, is trying to use pandemic for political objectives. I urge it to follow ICMR guidelines. Kerala's home quarantine (plan) has miserably failed: Union Minister V Muraleedharan pic.twitter.com/fCSb7f584r — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2021

