Last Updated:

COVID-19: India Reports 44,230 New Infections & 555 Deaths; Active Cases Rise To 4,05,155

Globally, India stands at second place for having the maximum number of COVID-19 cases, Brazil remains third, and the United States stays at the top

Written By
Amrit Burman
COVID-19, COVID cases in India

IMAGE: PIRO4D/PIXABAY/PTI


According to the latest data released by the Health Ministry on Friday, new cases of COVID-19 in India have reached 44,230, followed by 555 deaths and 42,360 recoveries in the last 24 hours. As per the data released by the Union Health Ministry, so far India has recorded 3,15,72,344 total cases, whereas, the total number of recoveries has stood at 3,07,43,972 and fatalities have tolled at 4,23,217.

The Health Ministry's COVID-19 update

The Health Ministry said India's current recovery rate is 97.38%, which has decreased by 0.1% in the last 2 days, as the rate of recovery on Wednesday was 97.39%. Highlighting other significant details, the Ministry informed that the active caseload in the country is 4,05,155, which constitutes 1.28% of total active cases. Meanwhile, the weekly positive rate remains below 5% and is currently at 2.43%.

READ | Kerala CM seeks cooperation of banks to tackle economic challenges caused by COVID-19

Nationwide Vaccination Drive

The Central Government started the new phase of universalization of the COVID-19 vaccine on June 21, 2021. In a bid to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus, the Union government has accelerated the vaccination process throughout the country. The data states that 3,07,43,972 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and in the last 24 hours the country has recorded 42,360 recovered patients. This recovered number constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.38%.

READ | Malaysia PM Yassin defends himself after royal rebuke over misleading Parl on COVID laws

Highlighting the vaccination rate in the country, the central government confirmed that, so far, over 45.60 crore anti-COVID vaccine doses have been administered in India.

COVID-19 situation in India

Globally, India stands at the second position for having the maximum number of COVID-19 cases, Brazil remains third, and the United States stays at the top for reporting the maximum number of Coronavirus cases.

COVID-19 situation in other states

Speaking of the other states, Karnataka has recorded a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and the capital, Bengaluru, has witnessed 2,052 fresh infection cases in the last 24 hours, which is more than Wednesday's number of 1,531. Kerala has also recorded a surge in cases as the total number of new COVID-19 cases in Kerala stands at 22,064 followed by 128 deaths in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday reported three new COVID cases, which tally the total number of positive cases to 7,534 with 129 deaths.

READ | Karnataka CM directs officials to up medical facilities as Kerala witnesses COVID-19 spike

 

IMAGE: PIRO4D/PIXABAY/PTI

READ | China opposes EU's demand for COVID-19 origin probe; slams politicisation of issue
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND