COVID-19: India Reports 44,230 New Infections & 555 Deaths; Active Cases Rise To 4,05,155

According to the latest data released by the Health Ministry on Friday, new cases of COVID-19 in India have reached 44,230, followed by 555 deaths and 42,360 recoveries in the last 24 hours. As per the data released by the Union Health Ministry, so far India has recorded 3,15,72,344 total cases, whereas, the total number of recoveries has stood at 3,07,43,972 and fatalities have tolled at 4,23,217.
The Health Ministry said India's current recovery rate is 97.38%, which has decreased by 0.1% in the last 2 days, as the rate of recovery on Wednesday was 97.39%. Highlighting other significant details, the Ministry informed that the active caseload in the country is 4,05,155, which constitutes 1.28% of total active cases. Meanwhile, the weekly positive rate remains below 5% and is currently at 2.43%.
The Central Government started the new phase of universalization of the COVID-19 vaccine on June 21, 2021. In a bid to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus, the Union government has accelerated the vaccination process throughout the country. The data states that 3,07,43,972 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and in the last 24 hours the country has recorded 42,360 recovered patients. This recovered number constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.38%.
Total cases: 3,15,72,344
Active cases: 4,05,155
Total recoveries: 3,07,43,972
Death toll: 4,23,217
Total vaccination: 45,60,33,754 pic.twitter.com/qykDBzH7an
Highlighting the vaccination rate in the country, the central government confirmed that, so far, over 45.60 crore anti-COVID vaccine doses have been administered in India.
Globally, India stands at the second position for having the maximum number of COVID-19 cases, Brazil remains third, and the United States stays at the top for reporting the maximum number of Coronavirus cases.
Speaking of the other states, Karnataka has recorded a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and the capital, Bengaluru, has witnessed 2,052 fresh infection cases in the last 24 hours, which is more than Wednesday's number of 1,531. Kerala has also recorded a surge in cases as the total number of new COVID-19 cases in Kerala stands at 22,064 followed by 128 deaths in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday reported three new COVID cases, which tally the total number of positive cases to 7,534 with 129 deaths.
