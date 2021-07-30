COVID-19: India Reports 44,230 New Infections & 555 Deaths; Active Cases Rise To 4,05,155

According to the latest data released by the Health Ministry on Friday, new cases of COVID-19 in India have reached 44,230, followed by 555 deaths and 42,360 recoveries in the last 24 hours. As per the data released by the Union Health Ministry, so far India has recorded 3,15,72,344 total cases, whereas, the total number of recoveries has stood at 3,07,43,972 and fatalities have tolled at 4,23,217.

The Health Ministry's COVID-19 update

The Health Ministry said India's current recovery rate is 97.38%, which has decreased by 0.1% in the last 2 days, as the rate of recovery on Wednesday was 97.39%. Highlighting other significant details, the Ministry informed that the active caseload in the country is 4,05,155, which constitutes 1.28% of total active cases. Meanwhile, the weekly positive rate remains below 5% and is currently at 2.43%.

Nationwide Vaccination Drive

The Central Government started the new phase of universalization of the COVID-19 vaccine on June 21, 2021. In a bid to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus, the Union government has accelerated the vaccination process throughout the country. The data states that 3,07,43,972 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and in the last 24 hours the country has recorded 42,360 recovered patients. This recovered number constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.38%.

Highlighting the vaccination rate in the country, the central government confirmed that, so far, over 45.60 crore anti-COVID vaccine doses have been administered in India.

COVID-19 situation in India

Globally, India stands at the second position for having the maximum number of COVID-19 cases, Brazil remains third, and the United States stays at the top for reporting the maximum number of Coronavirus cases.

COVID-19 situation in other states

Speaking of the other states, Karnataka has recorded a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and the capital, Bengaluru, has witnessed 2,052 fresh infection cases in the last 24 hours, which is more than Wednesday's number of 1,531. Kerala has also recorded a surge in cases as the total number of new COVID-19 cases in Kerala stands at 22,064 followed by 128 deaths in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday reported three new COVID cases, which tally the total number of positive cases to 7,534 with 129 deaths.

IMAGE: PIRO4D/PIXABAY/PTI