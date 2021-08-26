COVID-19: India Reports 46,164 Fresh Cases; Kerala Records Sharp Post Onam Surge

With a 22% hike in COVID-19 cases, India has reported 46,164 new coronavirus cases on Thursday taking the total tally to 3,25,58,530. Furthermore, 607 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry.

Hike in COVID-19 cases in India

According to a recent release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, fresh 46,164 COVID-19 cases have been recorded followed by 34,159 recoveries and 607 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases account for around 1.03 per cent of the total cases. The recovery rate stands at 97.63 per cent whereas the weekly positivity rate is still below 5 per cent and stands at 2.02 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 62 days.

In a sharp surge after Onam, Kerala has reported 31,445 fresh cases of COVID-19 on August 26.

Talking about the vaccination drive in India, a total of 60,38,46,475 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Furthermore, the Health Ministry also provided data on the vaccine doses provided to the states and UTs.

COVID-19 in Kerala

According to the latest numbers issued by the Health Ministry, India has crossed the infection tally by 32 million with Kerala on the top position recording its highest single-day count in the last 3 months. It has been leading the chart with the maximum number of COVID-19 cases. The state has recorded a nearly 30 per cent hike in the past 24 hours. The state government has highlighted a spike due to the annual festival, Onam. As per the latest report, Kerala has recorded 31,445 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday taking the total infection count to 38,83,429.

Over the past few weeks, several districts from Kerala have been contributing to the national caseload. Despite restrictions and lockdown imposed by the state government, the numbers are quite alarming. Talking about its vaccination, the Kerala government said 59.55 lakh total vaccine doses have been administered till Wednesday.

After Kerala, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have recorded the maximum cases.

(Image Credits: PTI)