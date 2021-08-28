COVID-19: India Reports 46,759 Cases, 509 Deaths In 24 Hours; 70% Infections From Kerala

According to data released by the Indian Health Ministry, India recorded 46,759 new COVID-19 cases, 31,374 recoveries, and 509 fatalities in the last 24 hours. Of the 46,759 new cases, 32,801 were reported from Kerala.

This brings the total number of active cases in the country to 359,775. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in India till Saturday stood at 32,649,947. While the country has reported 31,852,802 recoveries, a total of 437,370 people have succumbed to the coronavirus so far. On Saturday, the total number of vaccinated people stood at 622,989,134. In the last 24 hours, 10,335,290 people were vaccinated.

For the past 28 days, India's daily positivity rate has been less than 3% and is now at 2.10%. The number of active cases is 1.10% of the total number of cases, the lowest since March 2020.

COVID-19: Kerala worst affected state

Kerala reported 32,801 COVID positive cases in the last 24 hours, over 70% of the total number of new cases reported in India. Of the 509 deaths, 179 were from Kerala.

The total number of COVID cases in Kerala has reached 3,814,305. For the past few days, the state has reported over 30,000 cases consecutively. The constant rise in infections led Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to meet with top officials on Thursday to discuss the issue and efforts are being taken to limit the virus's frightening trend in the state.

In light of the festival season, the Centre has also asked Kerala to impose a night curfew and prevent public gatherings. Hospital bed demand has remained moderate, and the case fatality rate has remained low. Kerala continues to be one of India's most vaccinated states. As per reports, approximately 70% of the eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose, with nearly 27% having received both their shots. Due to the increase in instances, the Kerala government has decided to keep schools closed.

COVID-19 in India

According to the Union Health Ministry, the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 97.56%. So far, the nationwide vaccination campaign has resulted in the administration of around 62.29 crore vaccine doses. India reached a new milestone on Friday when over 1 crore doses were administered to recipients. Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people for making the vaccine campaign a success. The Centre also asked the Maharashtra government to implement a night curfew and prohibit large-scale gatherings. In a span of 24 hours, Maharashtra had reported 4,654 new cases and 170 deaths.

Record vaccination numbers today!



Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2021

