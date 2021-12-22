COVID-19: India Reports 6,317 New Infections In Last 24 Hours, Sees Surge In Omicron Cases

As per the latest data released this morning by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India reported 6,317 new instances of Coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours. According to the latest Health Ministry data, the country also reported 318 fatalities from COVID-19 and 6,906 recoveries in the previous 24 hours. The country's active caseload is now at 78,190, the lowest in 575 days, owing to 6,317 new cases.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's total Omicron case tally is currently at 213, which includes the novel COVID strain. Delhi and Maharashtra have recorded 57 and 54 Omicron cases, respectively, out of a total of 213 cases. According to data from the Union Health Ministry, 90 people have been discharged after recovering.

COVID-19 cases in India

To combat the "highly transmissible" new COVID variety, the Centre has instructed states and union territories to "activate" war rooms, maintain evaluating even small trends and surges, and take rigorous and swift containment action at district and local levels. The letter from the Union Health Secretary outlines the steps that must be done in light of early evidence of a spike in COVID-19 cases as well as increased identification of the concern Omicron variant in various parts of the country. The Centre has asked states to impose night curfews and closely supervise mass gatherings on Tuesday in response to a spike in cases of the Omicron variety in various parts of the country.

Also, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that there is no proof that existing vaccines are ineffective against the Omicron strain of Coronavirus. Mandaviya clarified in a written statement to the upper house that a mutation in the virus's spike gene could affect vaccination efficacy. According to the Health Minister, the administration consults experts on a daily basis to review its approach in light of changing circumstances. He remarked that the Union administration has begun to prepare for the unforeseeable future. "To avoid the spread of Omicron, the health ministry has established an SOP for passengers arriving from outside," he said. "I had personally communicated with the states," Mandaviya continued, 'and we are continually reviewing this variant by sitting with the expert team."

