COVID-19: India Reports 6,563 New Cases, 8,077 Recoveries And 132 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

On Monday, India experienced a decrease in COVID-19 cases and deaths in a single day. India reported 6,563 new cases and 132 deaths in 24 hours, according to data from the union health ministry. India's total caseload has now climbed to 3,47,46,838, according to Union Health Ministry.

The number of current COVID-19 cases has been reduced by 1,646, bringing the total number of cases to 82,267. After 8,077 patients were recovered in less than 24 hours, the total number of COVID-related recoveries reached 3.41 crore. So far, 4,77,554 persons have died as a result of Coronavirus infection, accounting for 1.37% of all deaths.

COVID19 | India reports 6,563 new cases, 132 deaths and 8,077 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 82,267; lowest in 572 days: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/mDYEKAVjxW — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021

Testing capacity continues to grow across the country. A total of 8,77,055 tests were performed in the last 24 hours. In total, India has conducted about 66.51 crore (66,51,12,580) tests.

India's daily positivity rate has dropped to 0.75%, after being less than 2% for the previous 77 days. While the weekly positive rate was 0.60%, it had been less than 1% for the previous 36 days. India's COVID-19 immunisation coverage has surpassed 137.46 crore (1,37,46,13,252) with the distribution of 76,54,466 vaccine doses in the previous 24 hours.

COVID-19 cases in India

On 7 August 2020, India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 20 lakh, followed by 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September, and 50 lakh on 16 September. It reached 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and one crore on December 19th. On the 4th of May, India passed the two-crore mark, and on the 23rd of June, it passed the three-crore mark.

The Omicron variant of Coronavirus has continued to rise in India, with the overall caseload reaching 153. In the last 18 days, more than 150 cases of Omicron have been reported in 11 states and union territories. Maharashtra had the most Omicron cases, with 54, followed by Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17), and Karnataka (14), Telangana (20), Gujarat (11), Kerala (11), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1), and West Bengal (1), according to central government data (1).

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI