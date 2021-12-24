COVID-19: India Reports 6,650 New Infections In Last 24 Hours; Omicron Cases Rise To 358

As per the ministry data updated at 8 a.m., India has registered 6,650 new Coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 3,47,72,626, with 77,516 active cases. According to the report, the number of people who have died as a result of the disease has risen to 4,79,133, with 374 people losing their lives in the previous 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India recorded 122 instances of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 in a 24-hour period, the highest so far, bringing the country's total to 358 cases, 114 of which have recovered or migrated. The Union Health Ministry informed that 358 Omicron COVID variant infections have been discovered so far in 17 states and union territories. Maharashtra has the most cases of the Omicron variety, with 88, followed by Delhi with 67, Telangana with 38, Tamil Nadu with 34, Karnataka with 31 and Gujarat with 30.

COVID cases in India

However, for the past 57 days, the daily increase in new Coronavirus infections has been below 15,000 per day. The number of active cases has dropped to 77,516, accounting for 0.22% of all infections, the lowest level since March 2020. According to the ministry, the national COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 98.40%, the highest since March 2020. As per the data, the active COVID-19 caseload has decreased by 775 cases in the last 24 hours. The daily positive rate was 0.57% on average. For the past 81 days, it has been less than 2%. The positivity rate for the week was 0.59%. According to the health ministry, this has been below 1% for the past 40 days.

The number of persons who have recovered from the disease has increased to 3,42,15,977, with a 1.38% case fatality rate. Also, the total number of doses given out in the country as part of the statewide COVID-19 vaccination campaign has surpassed 140.31 crores.

On August 7, 2020, India's COVID-19 infection count reached 20 lakh, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and one crore on December 19. On May 4, the country passed the two-crore-case mark, and on June 23, it passed the three-crore-case mark.

(with inputs from PTI)

Image: PTI