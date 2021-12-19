COVID-19: India Reports 7,081 New Cases & 264 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

As per figures updated on Sunday by the Union Health Ministry, India's total tally of cases surged to 3,47,40,275 in a single day, while active cases fell to 83,913, the lowest in 570 days. According to data updated at 8 a.m., the death toll has risen to 4,77,422, with 264 fatalities. For the past 52 days, the daily increase in new Coronavirus infections has been below 15,000 per day.

The number of active cases has dropped to 83,913, accounting for 0.24% of all infections, the lowest since March 2020, according to the Health Ministry, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 98.38%, the highest since March 2020. Over the course of 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload decreased by 652 cases.

India reports 7,081 new #COVID19 cases, 7,469 recoveries, and 264 deaths in the last 24 hours.



Active cases: 83,913, lowest since March 2020

Total recoveries: 3,41,78,940

Death toll: 4,77,422

Total Vaccination: 1,37,46,13,252 pic.twitter.com/YaSI9n6kt8 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2021

The positivity rate for the week was 0.61%. According to the ministry, it has been below 1% for the past 35 days. The number of persons who have recovered from the disease has increased to 3,41,78,940, with a 1.37% case fatality rate. The total number of doses given out in the country as part of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination effort has surpassed 137.46 crore.

COVID-19 cases in India

On August 7, 2020, India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 20 lakh, followed by 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It exceeded the 60 lakh mark on September 28, the 70 lakh mark on October 11, the 80 lakh mark on October 29, the 90 lakh mark on November 20, and the one-crore mark on December 19. On May 4, India passed the two-crore mark, and on June 23, it passed the three-crore mark.

A total of 218 people died in Kerala, and 11 people died in Maharashtra. For the past few days, Kerala has been recording COVID deaths at a high rate.

So far, 4,77,422 deaths have been reported across the country, with 1,41,340 deaths reported in Maharashtra, 44,407 in Kerala, 38,287 in Karnataka, 36,676 in Tamil Nadu, 25,100 in Delhi, 22,915 in Uttar Pradesh, and 19,660 in West Bengal.

More than 70% of deaths, according to the Ministry of Health, were caused by comorbidities. "Our data are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-by-state distribution of figures is still being verified.

