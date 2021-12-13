COVID-19: India Reports 7,350 Cases & 202 Deaths In 24 Hrs; Recovery Rate Rises To 98.37%

As per the latest data released by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, India's Coronavirus tally surged to 3,46,97,860, with 7,350 persons testing positive for the infection in a single day. However,the number of active cases fell to 91,456, the lowest in 561 days.

According to figures updated at 8 a.m., the pandemic death toll has risen to 4,75,636, with 202 new fatalities. For the past 46 days, the daily increase in new Coronavirus infections has been below 15,000 per day. The number of active cases has dropped to 91,456, accounting for 0.26% of all infections, the lowest since March 2020, according to the Health Ministry. The national COVID recovery rate has risen to 98.37%, the highest since March 2020.

In just 24 hours, the active COVID case count has dropped by 825. The daily positivity rate was 0.86% on average. For the past 70 days, it has been less than 2%. The positivity rate for the week was 0.69%. According to the ministry, it has been below 1% for the past 29 days.

COVID-19 in India

The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 3,41,30,768, with a 1.37% fatality rate. The total number of doses given out in the country as part of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has surpassed 133.17 crore.

On August 7, 2020, India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 20 lakh; 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16.

On September 28, it surpassed 60 lakh; on October 11, it surpassed 70 lakh; on October 29, it surpassed 80 lakh; on November 20, it surpassed 90 lakh; and on December 19, it topped one crore. On May 4, India passed the two-crore mark, and on June 23, it passed the three-crore mark.

Latest development on Omicron

While the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads, researchers in South Korea have created a molecular diagnostics device that can detect the new strain in a few minutes. According to ANI, a research team led by Professor Lee Jung-wook of the Department of Chemical Engineering developed 'molecular diagnostic technology' that can detect the Omicron variant in as little as 20-30 minutes. The project is now complete, and it is expected to be commercialised soon.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI