COVID-19: India Reports 7,447 New Cases, 7,886 Recoveries & 391 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

In the last 24 hours, India has recorded 7,447 new COVID-19 cases, down 6.6% from the number given on Thursday. With these new cases, the total number of Coronavirus cases in the country, since the pandemic began, stands at 3,47,26,049. Meanwhile, according to data issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare early on Friday, 391 people died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID deaths to 4,76,869 across the country.

Kerala reported the highest number of casualties (320), followed by Maharashtra, which reported 19 daily deaths, Kerala with 3,404 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 877 cases, West Bengal with 660 cases, Tamil Nadu with 627 cases, and Karnataka with 303 cases. These five states accounted for 78.84% of all new COVID cases in India, with Kerala alone accounting for 45.71% of all new cases.

In addition, India's current caseload has decreased by 830 in the last 24 hours, to 86,415 active cases. In the last 24 hours, 7,886 individuals have recovered from the viral illness, increasing the overall number of recoveries to 3,41,62,765 across the country. With this, India's recovery rate has risen to 98.38%.

Omicron cases in India

On Thursday, Karnataka, Delhi, and Gujarat reported 10 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 83, while the national capital saw its greatest single-day increase in the past 137 days, with 85 new COVID-19 cases.

According to a count of new infections from the states, Karnataka, Delhi, and Gujarat reported five, four, and one new case of the Omicron variant, bringing the total to 8, 10, and 5, respectively.

With 32 Omicron cases confirmed so far, Maharashtra has the highest number so far, followed by Rajasthan with 17. These cases have also been reported in the states of Karnataka (8 cases), Gujarat (5 cases), Kerala (5 cases), Telangana (2 cases), Tamil Nadu (2 cases), West Bengal (1 case), and Andhra Pradesh (1 case), as well as the Union Territories of Delhi (10 cases), and Chandigarh (1 case).

On December 2, the country's first two cases of the Omicron strain were discovered in Karnataka. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla examined the COVID-19 situation throughout the country as well as the readiness of the health infrastructure in all Union territories, reported PTI.

(with input from ANI/PTI)

