COVID-19: India Reports 7,774 New Cases, 8,464 Recoveries & 306 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

As per the latest data published on Sunday by the Union Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 tally increased to 3,46,90,510 with 7,774 people testing positive for Coronavirus infection in a single day, but the number of active cases decreased to 92,281, the lowest in 560 days. According to figures updated at 8 a.m., the death toll has risen to 4,75,434 with the addition of 306 more fatalities.

For the past 45 days, the daily increase in new Coronavirus infections has been below 15,000 per day. The number of active cases has dropped to 92,281, accounting for 0.27% of all infections, the lowest level in 560 days, and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has reached 98%. The active COVID-19 case count has dropped by 996 cases in the last 24 hours. The daily positive rate was 0.65% on average.

COVID19 | India reports 7,774 new cases, 306 deaths and 8,464 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload at 92,281 pic.twitter.com/pUMkvjVcY4 — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021

On August 7, 2020, India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 20 lakh, followed by 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. On September 28, it surpassed 60 lakh; on October 11, it passed 70 lakh; on October 29, it exceeded 80 lakh; on November 20, it surpassed 90 lakh; and on December 19, it reached the crore mark. On May 4, India passed the two-crore COVID-19 case mark, and on June 23, it passed the three-crore mark.

Omicron cases in India

The number of Omicron cases in India has grown to 33, with Maharastra reporting the most infections of the newest coronavirus variant. According to local officials, the novel Coronavirus variant has been reported in Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Karnataka. According to the Maharashtra government, there have been 17 cases of Omicron reported in the state so far, with seven individuals being discharged from the hospital after recovering from the Coronavirus disease.

Centre Directs States & UTs to closely monitor 27 Districts

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in India, the Centre has instructed states and union territories to focus on district-level efforts to combat the virus's spread. For the previous two weeks, 27 districts across states and UTs have seen an upsurge in the number of COVID-19 cases. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan directed state and union territory chief secretaries and administrators to emphasise the strategic containment regulations in identified areas in a letter to them.

(with inputs from ANI/PTI)

Image: PTI